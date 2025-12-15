'Downtown Parking Elf' filling meters from now until December 23

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — If you park over by Poor Richard's from now until December 23, you will probably see an elf filling the parking meters.

Every year during the weeks leading up to Christmas, Richard Skorman puts on his elf costume and fills the meters for people parking along North Tejon Street in front of his businesses.

This is the 11th year that Skorman has filled the meters for people parking at his store. He says it brings him joy to see people shopping local, and this is his way of saying thank you.

"You know, people are so delighted and they're appreciative," said Skorman. "It just feels good. It's really a gift to me."

___

City of Manitou Springs using money for wildfire mitigation, Cog Railway claims its theirs The City of Manitou Springs is stepping up in the fight against wildfires, offsetting hundreds of thousands of dollars to mitigate the threat to the city. City of Manitou Springs using money for wildfire mitigation, Cog Railway claims its theirs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.