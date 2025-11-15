Douglas County unveils memorial honoring STEM School hero Kendrick Castillo

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – Powerful words echoed across Civic Green Park on Friday as the community gathered to honor Kendrick Castillo, the STEM School Highlands Ranch senior who gave his life to stop a gunman in 2019.

“The goal of evil that day was to kill every single person in classroom 107, but evil met its match,” said 23rd Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler.

Kendrick Castillo, 18, charged and restrained the shooter alongside two classmates, saving the lives of students in his classroom. He was shot and killed during the attack. His actions, officials say, remain one of the most selfless acts of courage in Douglas County history.

Richard Butler

“There’s not a second that goes by that we don’t think about Kendrick and remember him,” said John Castillo, Kendrick’s father.

The new seven-foot tall Kendrick Castillo Memorial stands at Civic Green Park, near the Highlands Ranch Library and features artwork that reflects Kendrick’s faith, patriotism and love of science.

One tribute includes St. Michael the Archangel, a symbol John Castillo said carries deep meaning for their family.

Engravings also highlight Kendrick’s admiration for Albert Einstein and his favorite motivational quotes, placed as reminders of a young man who embraced curiosity and lived with purpose.

Richard Butler John and Maria Castillo

“He didn’t sit idle. He enjoyed life,” John Castillo said. “He did what he had to do on May 7.”

Douglas County Commissioner Kevin Van Winkle said Kendrick’s bravery continues to define the community.

“Kendrick is a hero for Douglas County, unlike any other,” Van Winkle said. “He leaped at the gunman and sacrificed himself so that others could live.”

The memorial was funded through donations after Douglas County asked the public for support. The community raised the entire $30,000 goal in just days, a response that surprised and moved the Castillo family.

“We are so humbled and forever grateful,” John Castillo said. “To raise this money in such a short period of time shows that they love him, and that means everything to us.”

Richard Butler

For the family, the new memorial is now a place to visit on difficult days, a close space to feel close to their son. But John Castillo hopes it becomes much more for the broader community.

“I hope this monument reminds people to share love and kindness and reach out to kids dealing with mental health issues,” he said. “Be a friend to somebody who needs it.”

The memorial is open to the public and will serve as a permanent reminder of Kendrick Castillo’s strength, compassion and sacrifice.

