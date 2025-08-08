DOLA's pre-application window for August emergency rental assistance opens Monday

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Department of Local Affairs' (DOLA) pre-application window for emergency rental assistance for August opens on Monday, August 11, at 11:00 a.m.

The pre-application window will close on Wednesday, August 13, at 5:00 p.m.

Emergency rental assistance is for eligible Colorado residents who have been unable to pay rent, meet income limits and are at risk of being evicted or displaced.

DOLA says that those at risk of eviction will continue to be prioritized.

After the pre-application window closes, everyone who applies will be entered into a random selection.

The selected applicants will receive an invitation in their email to complete a full application online within seven days.

To see if you qualify for the assistance, visit DOLA's website.

Anyone who needs assistance filling out their application or has questions is encouraged to contact the CARE Center at 1-303-838-1200 anytime between 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The CARE Center also provides the following housing stability services:



eviction prevention

housing counseling

landlord-tenant mediation

legal aid

additional resources tailored to meet individual needs

