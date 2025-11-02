Dia de los Muertos celebrations kicked off at the Pueblo Riverwalk on Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a two-day celebration to honor and remember lost loved ones.

Celebrations kicked off Saturday at the Pueblo Riverwalk.

A CSU Pueblo historian explained the importance of the holiday, followed by a walking parade with plenty of cultural outfits on display.

Pueblo Latino Chamber of Commerce

Now, another big part of the celebration is setting up an "Ofrenda."

It's a decorated altar to honor lost loved ones.

One vendor, Jace's Place, set up one to honor their son Jace, who they lost in 1999.

"Every year we set this up and think about him, talk about him, write stories about him. This day is a great way to celebrate that, and uh, don't lose, like just not losing hope. It just makes my heart happy." Monica Martinez, Jace's Place

The Latin Chamber of Commerce is planning to bring back the celebration next year.

