Denver Zoo tapirs died of 'accidental misdosing' of copper supplements, zoo's investigation finds

DENVER — The recent deaths of two Malayan tapirs at the Denver Zoo were caused by an “accidental misdosing” of copper supplements, the zoo announced Friday.

Copper is “essential to the overall health of the species,” and the pair of tapirs had been receiving supplements after low levels were identified, the announcement said. A review by the zoo’s animal care and animal health teams determined that the wrong dosage ultimately led to the animals’ deaths.

“We immediately took corrective actions, including a comprehensive review of dietary supplements with the potential to cause harm, and we expect additional process improvements as our broader internal review continues,” the zoo’s announcement said.

Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance spokesperson Jake Kubié said the zoo could not comment on individual employees or personnel matters.

“Our focus is on supporting our team, learning from this incident, and ensuring our systems are as strong and resilient as possible,” he wrote in an email.

Local Denver Zoo investigating after death of two Malayan tapirs Kaylee Harter

The zoo announced last week that it had launched an internal investigation after the two tapirs, ages 16 and 18, died “in a relatively short period of time.”

The incident was isolated to the pair of tapirs, JonHi and Rinny, and no other animals are at risk, the announcement said.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of these beloved animals and take the findings of our investigation very seriously,” the announcement said. “Animal wellbeing is our highest priority, and this is an incredibly difficult outcome. We are using this as an opportunity to review and strengthen internal protocols to reduce the possibility of incidents like this occurring in the future.”

Malayan tapirs are an endangered species and can live up to 30 years, according to the zoo’s website .

Malayan tapirs, sometimes called Oreo tapirs for their coloring, can weigh up to 700 pounds and are found from Myanmar and south Thailand to Malaysia and Sumatra, according to the zoo’s website. They are typically solitary animals aside from mating pairs.