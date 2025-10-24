Deadly crash causes delays along north and southbound I-25 on Friday near Fountain

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A man is dead following a fatal crash along I-25 near Fountain on Friday morning.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash occurred along northbound I-25 near the Santa Fe Avenue exit in Fountain at approximately 6:25 a.m.

CSP states that the crash involved only one vehicle, a pickup truck towing a camper. CSP says the vehicle rolled into the median following the crash.

One man was confirmed to be dead as a result of the crash, according to CSP.

Both the north and southbound lanes of I-25 were affected as crews responded and conducted an investigation in the area.

At this time, it is unclear when the left lane of northbound I-25 will reopen. Expect delays.



