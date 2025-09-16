Pueblo County Commissioners select next Pueblo County Coroner

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Carl Winder
It was a packed house at the Pueblo County Board of County Commissioners meeting as members voted on two proposed ballot initiatives.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On Tuesday, the Pueblo County Commissioners named the future Pueblo County Coroner.

During the regularly scheduled commissioner meeting on Tuesday, the pick of Dr. Gregory Grahek was made as the commissioner's final decision.

This comes after former coroner Brian Cotter resigned following the discovery of decomposing human remains at his private business, Davis Mortuary.

Dr. Grahek was selected from five finalists who applied for the position following Cotter's resignation. Dr. Grahek won the job after two of the three commissioners selected him for the position.

While he has been selected as a finalist, Dr. Grahek still needs to accept the appointment, get fingerprinted, and a formal resolution will be made to the county before being sworn in as the coroner.

News5 is working to get Dr. Grahek on camera and will update this article with more information on Dr. Grahek's background. This is a developing story.

