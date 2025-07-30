CU Boulder hosts Sphinx Performance Academy, empowering young musicians through classical music

BOULDER, Colo. — For nearly 30 years, the Sphinx Organization has been transforming lives through music. Based in Detroit, the nonprofit aims to connect classical music with underserved communities while empowering young people of color in the arts.

One if its flagship programs, the Sphinx Performance Academy (SPA), has been hosted annually at the University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder) and offers students aged 11 to 17 a unique opportunity to discover their musical potential.

Colin Riley, Denver7 Santibanez is practicing the first movement of Sibelius' Violin Concerto for her solo performance at the end of the academy.

During an intensive two-week program, students dive into their craft, working tirelessly with educators to refine their performances and discover their future ambitions in the world of music. Sixteen-year-old Aki Santibanez, in her fifth year attending SPA, is perfecting her solo performance of the first movement of Sibelius' Violin Concerto.

"In your mind you have, like, this set boundary for yourself. But I think being here has really pushed me further than that," she said.

The Sphinx Organization's mission addresses the underrepresentation of Black and Latino string players in the classical music world. Alex Gonzalez, a professor of violin at CU Boulder and former Sphinx participant, told Denver7 the initiative was influential in his own life.

"As you may imagine, the community of Black and Latino Hispanic string players is quite small," he said. “It also creates a real sense of community among musicians like us.”

Colin Riley, Denver7 Assistant Professor of Violin at CU Boulder, Alex Gonzalez, participated in Sphinx when he was younger and now coaches students during the Sphinx Performance Academy.

Coaching Aki and her peers, Gonzalez finds meaning in giving back.

"I found, you know, a sense of authenticity and compassion amongst musicians. No matter the student’s race or ethnicity, these are, like, the best students in the country," he said.

Among these talented students is 12-year-old Petra Nkoyoyo from Montrose, Colo. As she practices for a group performance, she said the educators and musicians participating in SPA have given her a warm embrace.

"It makes me feel like I'm not alone. It feels motivational because, maybe, they did something that I'm going to do in the future, and then it's like, 'Oh, if they did it, then I should be able to do it too,'" she said.

Colin Riley, Denver7 12 year-old Petra Nkoyoyo, from Montrose, is attending her first Sphinx Performance Academy.

For Aki, the academy has been transformative.

"Prior to Sphinx, I feel like I had a box because of my ethnicity," she said. "But this has really helped me open up and feel like I can do something, like I can make a difference."

As the program draws to a close each year, students leave with more than improved musical skills — they gain a sense of identity and community. For many, like Gonzalez, participating in such programs becomes a lifelong commitment to uplifting future generations of musicians.

If you'd like to see SPA faculty and student performances, they are free and open to the public hosted in Grusin Music Hall at CU Boulder. They can also be livestreamed at the links below:

- SPA Faculty Recital: Wednesday, July 30 at 7:30PM MDT

- SPA Student Solo Recital: Thursday, July 31 at 7:30PM MDT

- SPA Student Chamber Recital: Friday, August 1 at 11:00AM MDT

