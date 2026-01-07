CSPD provides community notice of a sexually violent predator in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In accordance with Colorado State Statues the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is providing notice of a sexually violent predator moving into the area.
CSPD says that Nathan John Zabroski, 43, is living at 3688 Iguana Drive and was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Contact with a Child in Norfolk, Virginia, in 2010.
Zabroski was also convicted of 3rd Degree Criminal Trespass in 2000.
Under Colorado law, Zabroski's past behavior has led to him being labeled a sexually violent predator.
