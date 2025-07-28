CSPD officer has intimidation, protection order violation charges dismissed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs police officer has now seen two of his cases related to accusations of sexual misconduct involving a child, victim intimidation and violation of a protection order dropped, with his 4th Judicial District case dismissed and sealed as of Monday.

Woodland Park filed charges against Sgt. Glenn Eric Thomas last year after an October accusation that he "inappropriately touched" a 10-year-old came to light, but later dropped the case entirely, citing insufficient evidence.

Court documents obtained by our news partners at The Gazette alleged that Thomas confronted the child at school following the allegation, leading to the intimidation and protection order charges, which were filed in El Paso County.

On Monday, prosecutors with the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office told Judge Michael McHenry they do not have enough evidence to convict Thomas of intimidating the child and violating a protective order "beyond a reasonable doubt."

According to the prosecution's statement ahead of dismissal, the Woodland Park Police Department did not explicitly say he could not speak the child, and offered advice encouraging him to do what he thought was best.

According to arresting documents, Thomas then went to the child's school and asked to speak with the 10-year-old with a third party present.

Prosecutors said Monday the school's principal was present for the conversation between the child and Thomas, and told detectives the child admitted to lying, both in front of Thomas and alone.

Lastly, the prosecution noted the protection order against Thomas by the child was not active at the time of the alleged conversation, making the charges moot.

Prosecutors Monday said they take allegations involving law enforcement "incredibly seriously," but were "rightly bound" by their ethics to ask for dismissal due to the evidence.

Thomas appeared out of custody Monday and appeared calm alongside his defense counsel, who did not object to the dismissal and said minimal words during the early-morning hearing.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said it does not have a statement at this time. As of Monday, the Peace Officer Standards and Training website lists Thomas as a certified law enforcement member.

The Gazette's Mackenzie Bodell contributed to this web story.

