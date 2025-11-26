CSPD issues shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood on Colorado Springs' east side

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood on the east side of Colorado Springs.

CSPD says officers are in the area of 7366 Legend Hill Drive near Issaquah Drive and Peterson Road.

According to a CSPD spokesperson, officers are working to speak with a domestic disturbance suspect who has barricaded themselves inside a home in the area.

You are asked to "SECURE your home/business and STAY AWAY from doors and windows. SHELTER in a safe place until further notice. You will receive an alert when the order is lifted," according to the department.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

