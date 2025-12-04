CSPD introduces two mobile Speed Safety Camera systems to identify speeding cars

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has announced the introduction of new Automated Vehicle Identification System (AVIS) technology with two mobile Speed Safety Camera (SSC) systems.

CSPD says this technology is new to the city, but has been used in other cities around the world.

They say the technology's introduction stems from concerns about traffic safety, and the new systems aim to enhance community safety.

The new camera systems will work to support the existing AVIS technology (photo red light enforcement) by being deployed in areas with high concentrations of vulnerable roadway users.

Camera systems will be deployed in the following areas;



School Zones

Roads bordering Municipal Parks

Neighborhoods

Construction zones

CSPD says that school zones will be prioritized during morning drop-off and afternoon pickup times. Between those times, priorities will shift to nearby parks and residential neighborhoods.

Construction zones will be enforced when requested.

The new cameras will be deployed the week of December 8, 2025, and CSPD will provide 30 days' notice before issuing fines.

