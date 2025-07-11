CSPD asks for community assistance in identifying man found dead in October of 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in identifying a man who was found dead near I-25 and Bijou Street. on October 13, 2024.

Police say that officers were dispatched around 6:00 p.m. on October 13, after someone reported a dead body that looked to be decomposing. They say there wasn't any identifying information on the scene.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office took the body, and CSPD says they are not investigating this death as a homicide.

The coroner's office believes he was a Black man, estimated between 37 and 73 years old (most likely around 54), between 5'5" and six feet tall.

They also believe that he had Degenerative Idiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis (DISH), which can cause back pain and stiffness. DISH is also associated with gout, high cholesterol, and diabetes, according to the coroner.

If you have any information on the identity of this person, police ask that you contact CSPD at (719)444-7000 or the El Paso County Coroner's Office at (719)390-2450.

The case number is #24-386924.

