CSFD working to rescue people trapped in fully submerged car at Prospect Lake

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working to rescue people who are trapped in a fully submerged car at Prospect Lake.

They ask that community members avoid the area.

Please avoid the east side of Prospect Lake at this time. pic.twitter.com/EOgYVIjy4f — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) February 20, 2026

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

