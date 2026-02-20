Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CSFD working to rescue people trapped in fully submerged car at Prospect Lake

News5 Chief Photographer Adam Knapik
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working to rescue people who are trapped in a fully submerged car at Prospect Lake.

They ask that community members avoid the area.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

