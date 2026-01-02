CSFD stays busy on New Year's Day as they tackle three separate structure fires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) had a busy New Year's Day as they tackled three separate structure fires across the city.
CSFD says two of the fires were escalated to second alarms.
Firefighters responded to the first fire around 1:00 p.m. at 3431 West Colorado Avenue, Creekside Apartments.
The second fire crews responded to was just before 11:00 p.m. at 2220 East Bijou Street, at another apartment.
It became a second-alarm fire.
The final fire of the New Year was at 11:32 p.m. at 915 Darby Street. The fire became a second-alarm fire.
CSFD says no injuries were reported, and the causes of all three fires are still under investigation.
They want to remind everyone to stay fire safe by doing the following;
- Have working smoke alarms on every level of your home
- Install alarms inside and outside every sleeping area
- Test them regularly
