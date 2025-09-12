CSFD performed a high-angle rescue on Thursday night, patient was rescued with minor injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department was on the scene of a high-angle rescue Thursday evening.
Fire officials said the rescue took place on High Drive near Bear Creek Road and Gold-Camp Road. The rescue took place just before 8:00 p.m.
In video and photos posted to social media, the department explained they had to set up a high line to move the patient easily across a canyon in the area to get them to safety.
We are told the person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Details on what led to the high-angle rescue response were not initially shared.
___
The difference between Space Force and Space Command
Do you know the difference between Space Command and Space Force?
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.