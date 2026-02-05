Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CSFD investigating fire that broke out at local Motel 6 on Wednesday night

A fire broke out in a Colorado Springs Motel 6 on Wednesday night. Crews were able to contain the fire to one motel room, according to CSFD.
CSFD contains fire at local Motel 6; cause under investigation
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday night, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a fire at 3228 N Chesnut Street.

According to CSFD, crews found a single motel room with heavy fire on the first floor of the Motel 6.

Crews contained the fire to the room where it began.

CSFD says no injuries were reported, but one person was displaced as a result of the fire. They are now investigating the cause.

Owner speaks out after stolen vehicle involved in park incident and crash

The owner of a car that was stolen and driven through a park in Pueblo speaks.

Owner speaks out after stolen vehicle involved in park incident and crash

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo