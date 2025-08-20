Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CSFD hazmat crews investigating unknown substance after sanitation worker was exposed

Colorado Springs Fire Department
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Hazmat crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are investigating an unknown substance in the 2400 block of N Chelton Rd.

Initial reports say that a sanitation worker was exposed to the substance and transported to the hospital with significant chemical burns.

N Chelton Road is currently down to one lane as the hazmat crews continue to investigate.

