CSFD hazmat crews investigating unknown substance after sanitation worker was exposed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Hazmat crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are investigating an unknown substance in the 2400 block of N Chelton Rd.

Initial reports say that a sanitation worker was exposed to the substance and transported to the hospital with significant chemical burns.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workinghazmat on the 2400 Block of N Chelton Rd.



Initial reports are that a sanitation worker was exposed to an unknown substance. They were transported to a local hospital with significant chemical burns.



N Chelton Rd is currently down… pic.twitter.com/uULoWE66Uk — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 20, 2025

N Chelton Road is currently down to one lane as the hazmat crews continue to investigate.

We will release more information as it becomes available.

Air Force Academy civilian professor speaks out after resignation It remains unclear how many Air Force Academy civilian faculty members have resigned this year, but Professor Brian Johns is among the ranks. Air Force Academy civilian professor speaks out after resignation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.