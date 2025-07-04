CSFD dispatched to rescue a man buried up to his waist in a 10-foot trench

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has been sent to a home near 5789 Badenoch Terrace to rescue a man in a trench.

According to CSFD, a man is buried up to his waist in a 10-foot trench. Firefighters say he's conscious and breathing.

Colorado Springs Utilities is responding with a vacuum truck to help with the rescue.

CSFD dispatched Battalion 4, Truck 10, Engine 21, Heavy Rescue 17, Collapse 17, Special Operations 52, and Medical Lieutenant 74.

At the time of publishing, CSFD hasn't released how the man ended up in the trench.

This is an ongoing situation, and News5 will release more information as it becomes available.

