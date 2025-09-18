Crash shuts down northbound I-25 near Fountain, causing significant delays

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A crash along northbound I-25 is causing significant delays for morning commuters.
Traffic can be seen being diverted onto the Santa Fe Avenue exit near Fountain. The crash, which appears to be in the left lane, has caused traffic to build up south of the Ray Nixon Power plant.
News5 has reached out to the Colorado State Patrol to learn more about the crash and is awaiting a response.
There is no timeline for when the road will reopen.
___
Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters
For several days, a search effort has been underway for two missing hunters in southern Colorado. According to the Conejos County Sheriff's office, they responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead to make contact with two people who were reported overdue while elk hunting on Sept. 13.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.