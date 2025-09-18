Crash shuts down northbound I-25 near Fountain, causing significant delays

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A crash along northbound I-25 is causing significant delays for morning commuters.

Traffic can be seen being diverted onto the Santa Fe Avenue exit near Fountain. The crash, which appears to be in the left lane, has caused traffic to build up south of the Ray Nixon Power plant.

KOAA 5

News5 has reached out to the Colorado State Patrol to learn more about the crash and is awaiting a response.

There is no timeline for when the road will reopen.

