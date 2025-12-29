Crash Saturday along Powers Boulevard at Platte Avenue turns fatal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One of the crashes that shut down Powers Boulevard near East Platte Avenue is now deadly, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

One person has died as a result of the crash, which occurred around 6:15 p.m. Police say when they arrived, they found a person tapped into one of the vehicles.

The person trapped was extricated by first responders and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. They would later die from their injuries.

The person has not been identified at the time of publishing this article.

The Colorado Springs Police Department Major Crash Team is investigating the crash. Their initial investigation has revealed that an SUV heading northbound may have crossed the center median and hit a sedan heading southbound.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to CSPD.

