Crash closes northbound Union Boulevard at Hancock Expressway early Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says that all northbound lanes of Union Boulevard are closed following a crash at Hancock Expressway.

According to police on the scene, this was a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 5:00 a.m. No deaths have been reported at this time, according to CSPD. It is unclear if any of the drivers are suffering from injuries.

CSPD says this will be an extended closure, and there is no update on when the road will be open. If you have an early morning commute in the area, expect delays or seek alternate routes.

