CPW weighs BSAR surcharge increase amid rising rescue demands

DENVER, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering a surcharge hike to better assist the state's backcountry search-and-rescue teams.

It was a busy night for 21 of Mountain Rescue Aspen’s backcountry search-and-rescue volunteers, a grueling overnight mission to rescue a climber on Capitol Peak Saturday.

A hoist rescue was required after the climber got stuck in a hazardous position while seeking a shorter route down the north face of the peak.

Mountain Rescue Aspen president Jordan White told Scripps News Denver it’s the second major rescue they’ve performed at that specific location on Capitol Peak this summer, which happens to be one of Colorado’s most difficult fourteeners.

“It's a stressful spot to be as a SAR member,” said White. “If there were a shortcut on Capitol [Peak], it would be the standard route. There are no shortcuts. Go back the way you came.”

Mountain Rescue Aspen search-and-rescue volunteers have responded to 70 calls for service so far this year.

“Last year was our busiest year on record, and we're not on pace to get there yet this year, but we are seeing a much higher incidence of higher, more technical rescues, and more rescues on the peaks than we've had in the last few years,” he said.

Every year, over 2,500 BSAR volunteers risk their lives keeping folks safe across Colorado’s wilderness.

It's often a costly endeavor — and now, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking at ways to offset some of those expenses.

In total, BSAR volunteers spend around $5 million a year to keep folks safe in Colorado’s backcountry.

This does not include vehicle, equipment, or technology costs.

CPW currently has a $0.25 backcountry search and rescue surcharge in place on wildlife licenses as well as vessel, snowmobile, and off-highway vehicle registrations.

The surcharge generates about $500,000 a year to reimburse some of these BSAR costs.

CPW is now considering a $1 increase to the surcharge, bringing it to $1.25, which would generate about $2,500,000 for BSAR efforts in Colorado every year.

CPW is engaging with potentially impacted outdoor recreation communities to discuss the potential rate adjustment and consulting with county sheriffs and the Colorado Search and Rescue Association for their input on the change.

Much of the gear needed for hoist rescues, such as the one on Capitol Peak, has a limited shelf life.

“I think statewide, there's always a need for additional funding, additional gear. You know, obviously, the stuff we do is hard on gear,” said White. “Having that kind of be more guaranteed would be awesome, and it's definitely something we've been talking a lot about this year.”

To provide feedback on the BSAR surcharge increase proposal, you’re asked to share your comments with the Parks and Wildlife Commission prior to the next PWC meeting on August 21-22.

If approved at the November PWC meeting, the increased surcharge would go into effect on January 1, 2026. Licenses and registrations with a BSAR surcharge purchased after December 31, 2025, would include the new surcharge.

