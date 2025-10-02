CPW pauses Pronghorn hunting on Fort Carson and Pinon Canyon due to government shutdown

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has suspended all hunting on Fort Carson and the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site due to the federal government shutdown.

CPW is offering a full refund and preference point restoration to all affected license holders for the upcoming pronghorn season starting October 4, 2025.

Hunting licenses must be returned to a CPW office in person, or license holders must complete an Application for License Refund to be postmarked before or on October 4.

Affected hunt codes include the following:



AM059O1R

AF059O1R

AM142O1R

AF142O1R



For more information, you can contact the CPW office in Colorado Springs at (719)227-5200 or the Pueblo office at (719)561-5300.

Other big game hunting seasons could be affected depending on the length of the government shutdown, according to CPW.

___

No injuries reported after small plane crash-lands in Colorado Springs At about 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, crews in Colorado Springs were called to a busy intersection where a small plane had crash-landed. "3 occupants on board, all parties accounted for with no injuries," the Colorado Springs Fire Department wrote on social media. No Injuries Reported After Small Plane Crash-Lands in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.