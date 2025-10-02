Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CPW pauses Pronghorn hunting on Fort Carson and Pinon Canyon due to government shutdown

© Wayne D. Lewis/CPW
Pronghorn in September during the fall rut.
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has suspended all hunting on Fort Carson and the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site due to the federal government shutdown.

CPW is offering a full refund and preference point restoration to all affected license holders for the upcoming pronghorn season starting October 4, 2025.

Hunting licenses must be returned to a CPW office in person, or license holders must complete an Application for License Refund to be postmarked before or on October 4.

Affected hunt codes include the following:

  • AM059O1R
  • AF059O1R
  • AM142O1R
  • AF142O1R

For more information, you can contact the CPW office in Colorado Springs at (719)227-5200 or the Pueblo office at (719)561-5300.

Other big game hunting seasons could be affected depending on the length of the government shutdown, according to CPW.

