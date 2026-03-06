CPW heading to Pueblo Community College to gather feedback for firearms safety program

COLORADO (KOAA) — On March 10, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will be heading to Pueblo Community College to gather feedback and inform Colorado residents about the new Firearms Safety Program and to gather feedback ahead of the program's implementation on August 1, 2026.

The meeting will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the PCC Hoag Theater (900 W Orman Ave).

The new program is required under Senate Bill 25-003, also known as the Semiautomatic Firearms & Rapid-Fire Devices bill, which was signed into law on April 10, 2025.

The bill garnered attention from both supporters and opponents during the 2025 legislative session.

Starting August 1, 2026, individuals will be required to take a firearms safety course before purchasing or transferring specified semiautomatic firearms (SSF), including the following;



A semiautomatic rifle or shotgun with a detachable magazine

A gas-operated semiautomatic handgun with a detachable magazine

CPW says this will help create an "educated and trained gun owner community," including gun safety and proper storage.

CPW is now responsible for the implementation of the training portions, including developing course standards, maintaining eligibility records, and coordinating with local county sheriffs, instructors, and licensed gun dealers.

Now, CPW has launched a webpage dedicated to outlining the legally required program requirements and timelines.

You can visit the webpage here.

Colorado bill targets compounded weight loss drugs A bill at the Colorado State Capitol is targeting compounded weight loss drugs. Colorado bill targets compounded weight loss drugs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.