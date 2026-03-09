Construction begins Monday on Austin Bluffs Parkway in Colorado Springs for electric line relocation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Construction is underway today along Austin Bluffs Parkway in Colorado Springs as crews begin relocating underground electric lines as part of the Central Bluffs Substation project.

Colorado Springs Utilities began the first phase of the project on Monday, March 9. Rolling lane closures are in place along Austin Bluffs Parkway between Union Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard.

Drivers should expect slower travel times and possible congestion, particularly during peak hours. Colorado Springs Utilities is asking drivers to plan ahead, consider alternate routes, allow extra time when traveling through the area, and use caution around crews working in the roadway.

The project was originally announced in January but was delayed to allow additional preparation and inspection. Colorado Springs Utilities said the delay ensured travel lanes were not closed until necessary, limiting the impact on the community.

The project is divided into three phases, and all phases are anticipated to be completed by June 2026.

