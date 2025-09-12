Conservation for Quarters program at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo surpasses $6 Million raised for conservation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has surpassed another milestone for its ongoing efforts to leave a legacy of conservation.

On Thursday, the zoo announced that with your help, they have raised over $6 million to support conservation efforts. How, through the conservation for quarters program.

One of the first things you encounter at the zoo is the fundraiser, which allows you to "choose" which conservation effort you want to support by slipping a "quarter" token, received with your zoo admission, into your preferred cause. Started in 2008, the Quarters for Conservation is the zoo's biggest conservation fundraiser.

The program provides support for species such as giraffes, Panama frogs, orangutans, black-footed ferrets, African elephants, black rhinos, Wyoming toads, and Amur tigers.

For more information about the zoo's conservation efforts, click here.

