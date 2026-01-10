Community members rally downtown; part of nationwide protests sparked by shooting in Minnesota

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The death of Renee Nicole Good, a Colorado Springs native who was shot by ICE agents in Minnesota on Wednesday, sparked nationwide protests.

That includes here in southern Colorado.

KOAA News5

Colorado Springs community members gathered downtown on Saturday afternoon.

Protestors began the rally at Acacia Park, where they marched to the El Paso County Courthouse, and ended at City Hall.

KOAA News5

The event, hosted by the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression (COSAARPR), aims to end ICE intervention across the U.S., as well as demand the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Springs Police Department stop coordinating with immigration enforcement in Colorado.

A big-name artist is bringing his Uptown Funk to the Olympic City Paris, London, Chicago, and now Colorado Springs are some stops Bruno Mars will make on his upcoming "Romantic Tour." A big-name artist is bringing his Uptown Funk to the Olympic City

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.