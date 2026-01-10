Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community members rally downtown; part of nationwide protests sparked by shooting in Minnesota

KOAA News5
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The death of Renee Nicole Good, a Colorado Springs native who was shot by ICE agents in Minnesota on Wednesday, sparked nationwide protests.

That includes here in southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs community members gathered downtown on Saturday afternoon.

Protestors began the rally at Acacia Park, where they marched to the El Paso County Courthouse, and ended at City Hall.

The event, hosted by the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression (COSAARPR), aims to end ICE intervention across the U.S., as well as demand the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Springs Police Department stop coordinating with immigration enforcement in Colorado.

