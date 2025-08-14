Colorado woman earns master's degree in AI after 20-year struggle with drugs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After a 20-year struggle with drug addiction, a Colorado woman has completely turned her life around. She went back to school and earned a master’s degree at 53 years old.

She’s part of a growing number of Americans returning to school later in life, proving that age is no barrier to achieving career goals.

“I just completed a Master of Science in Data Analytics and with a specialization in Machine Analytics and AI,” said Sherri Ricardes.

The moment Ricardes held her diploma from Colorado State University Global wasn’t just a photo op. For her, it was a personal victory.

“It’s definitely the biggest accomplishment I’ve ever had,” she said.

The road there wasn’t easy, she said. Ricardes dropped out of high school at 17 years old.

“In my early 20s, I got with the wrong people. In the streets doing drugs, and it was a struggle in my life for 20 years,” she recalled.

Ricardes tells News5 she decided to change her life at age 43.

"I believe God put his hand on my life, for sure. And said, 'Hey, time to turn it around,' and took that addiction from me because it's a choice. I just made a choice. You make a decision, and if you really mean it inside, you can change your life."

Thanks to the support of her family and peers, Ricardes crossed the stage this year with a 4.0 GPA.

“If I can do it, anybody can do it, and it doesn’t matter how old you are. Your dreams do not have deadlines,” she said.

She’s not alone in her return to the classroom. CSU Global reports that more students are going back to school to re-skill for the future, with a notable increase in courses focused on artificial intelligence.

CSU Global’s Online Master's in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Program has seen steady growth, according to CSU Global Representative Sophie Wells. The program began in 2020 with 20 students, and as of 2025, 539 students are enrolled in the program.

Students who completed CSU Global's 2024 master's in data analytics program have seen a 35.8% increase in their salaries since graduating.

Ricardes’ education paid off quickly. Just before graduating, she landed a job doubling her yearly salary and is now making more than $120,000 a year.

“12 years ago, if somebody told me that I was going to have a master’s degree, I’m going to have my own house, a brand new car, I’m going to be married, and I’m going to have a job making six figures, I would laugh back then. Because I’d be like ‘Not me! Are you kidding?’ Ya know? And then here I am today, completely turned my life around, and I honestly don’t think I would’ve had this job if I didn’t have the master’s degree,” Ricardes said.

Approximately 62% of companies are looking for new hires with artificial intelligence skills, according to data gathering platform Statista. A 2025 Adobe study shows 40% of Gen Z workers are also considering returning to school for a higher degree.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, cost-free help is available. You can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration national helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). It's confidential and available 24/7.

