Colorado State Shooting Association files lawsuit over new state gun law

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado State Shooting Association (CSSA) has filed a federal lawsuit against top Colorado officials over a new state gun law.

The following are named in the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday:



Governor Jared Polis

Attorney General Phil Weiser

Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen

CSSA members say they find the new law goes against the constitutional rights of Coloradans to purchase firearms, specifically semi-automatic rifles.

The organization also said the law puts money constraints on gun buyers.

"A lot of people already have to save up for months to purchase a firearm to secure their own self-defense," said Huey Laugesen with CSSA. "Now, they're gonna have to save up for months more. They might not even be able to do it with... this new expense that comes before you can even purchase a firearm."

The organization is asking the court to declare the law unconstitutional before the part that bans the following of some semi-automatic firearms goes into effect in August, 2026:



manufacture

distribution

transfer

sale

purchase

