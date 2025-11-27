Colorado State Senator Faith Winter has died

DENVER, Colo. – Faith Winter, Colorado State Senator, Democrat from Broomfield passed away Wednesday evening.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced Winter’s passing in a statement late Wednesday evening. You can read his statement below:

“Our state is shaken by the loss of Senator Faith Winter, and I send my deepest condolences to her children, loved ones, friends, and colleagues across our state. Faith was a fierce advocate for hardworking Coloradans, women, and families, and our climate. I've known Faith for nearly twenty years, first as an organizer for environmental causes and then expanding women's representation and leadership, and finally, as a state senator. I have had the honor of working with her on many issues to improve the lives of every person and family in our great state, and tackling climate change. I am deeply saddened for her family, her friends and colleagues, and her community. Faith’s work and advocacy made Colorado a better state.” Colorado Governor Jared Polis

The announcement happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

'Faith led with empathy and love before all else'

A congressional democratic source confirmed to Scripps News Denver Winter died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-25 earlier Wednesday evening.

Her family issued the following statement:

“It's with the deepest sadness that the family of Senator Faith Winter confirms she passed away this evening. Faith was tremendous leader of our state, a committed friend, a dedicated partner and a loving mother. Faith led with empathy and love before all else. The family appreciates the outpouring of love for Faith and asks for privacy at this time.” Senator Winter's Family

Winter represented Colorado's 25th District, which includes Broomfield, Westminster and Northglenn. Before elected as state senator, Winter served in the Colorado House of Representatives and before that, served on the Westminster City Council.

Winter, who had two children, held a bachelor's degree in environmental management and biology, according to her senate bio.

Colorado Senate Democrats also issued a statement late Wednesday evening, which reads in part:

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of our colleague and friend, Senator Faith Winter. Today, our caucus grieves the loss of a dedicated public servant whose commitment to the people of Colorado never wavered.





Senator Winter served our state with compassion and an unwavering belief in the power of public service to improve lives. Whether fighting for legislation to support mothers and families, championing groundbreaking transit policy, or simply supporting constituents in moments of need, she brought thoughtfulness, innovation, and humility to every aspect of her work." Colorado State Democrats

Governor Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Winter's passing.

