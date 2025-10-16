Colorado State Patrol uses Grappler on driver speeding towards crash scene

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says in the early morning of October 5, a CSP Trooper used the Grappler Police Bumper System to stop a driver speeding towards a crash scene.

Around 1:00 a.m. that morning, Trooper Helland was responding to a crash on Highway 24 when he noticed a truck speeding towards the crash scene. CSP says radar confirmed the truck was moving at 87 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The driver refused to slow down or stop despite the trooper using their emergency lights and siren.

CSP says the driver began accelerating and weaving into oncoming lanes of traffic before turning onto Marksheffel Road.

Trooper Helland contacted dispatch to inform them of a new situation that had the potential to harm people.

According to CSP, the driver turned into oncoming traffic and then back in front of the trooper before fleeing.

Trooper Helland used his patrol car's grappler, grabbing the truck's rear tire, ending the pursuit.

There were five people in the car: the 22-year-old driver, two juvenile males, an 18-year-old girl, and a 22-year-old woman.

CSP says three of the passengers were released to a guardian, and one of the minors was taken into custody for having a gun.

The driver was 22-year-old Davonta Skaggs from Pueblo. He didn't have a driver's license and was charged with the following;



Vehicular Eluding Created a Substantial Risk of Bodily Injury

Reckless Driving

Speeding (25-39) MPH Over

Drove Vehicle Without a Valid Driver’s License

