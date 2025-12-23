Colorado State Patrol troop achieves 100+ days without impaired-driving fatality on state highways

GOLDEN, Colo. — State highways have been safer for more than 100 days after Colorado State Patrol (CSP) troopers set a goal of preventing impaired driving-related fatalities for at least that long.

Troop 1A, 1E, which encompasses Jefferson, Clear Creek and Gilpin counties, met that goal on Halloween, according to CSP Captain Justin Williams.

“There was a couple times where we had to reset. There was a few times where we had, we hit, like, 60 days, and we were feeling really good, and then we had to reset again,” Capt. Williams said.

As of Monday, the team is up to 153 days.

“Very often we see the other side of it where we see a family completely torn apart because of an impaired driver has taken someone from their lives. And that's all encompassing. The family of the impaired driver even faces that, and that's what we see,” Captain Williams said. “We see the impact that that makes on a family, and I think that's where the care comes from. You see that up close and personal, and you say, I don't want that to happen again.”

Captain Williams attributes the success to the troopers implementing more sobriety checkpoints.

He said they had an increase in impaired driving arrests this year and a decrease in overall DUI crashes.

___

These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st Colorado will start 2026 with numerous new laws in place. From child care center fees to gun show requirements, here are six laws that take effect January 1st. These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.