Colorado State Patrol responds to vehicle rollover that killed one person Friday

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — On Friday, around 3:15 p.m., Colorado State Patrol (CSP) troopers responded to a rollover crash on Exit 34 of I-25, near Aguilar, Colorado.

CSP reports that they received a call stating a car had rolled over into the center median.

When troopers arrived, they found that the 33-year-old driver of a grey Ford Expedition was ejected from the car during the rollover.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. CSP says he was the only person in the car.

After the crash, a small fire broke out in the center median, but first responders quickly extinguished it before it spread.

All lanes of I-25 were closed for a brief period but reopened on Friday.

CSP is still investigating the cause of the crash and will release more information as it becomes available.

These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st Colorado will start 2026 with numerous new laws in place. From child care center fees to gun show requirements, here are six laws that take effect January 1st. These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.