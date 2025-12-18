Colorado State Patrol releases the most common causes of winter crashes

COLORADO (KOAA) — Winter officially begins this Sunday, December 21!

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says that just over a quarter of total crashes for the year happen during this time of year, despite Colorado drivers traveling fewer miles between December and February.

Winter recreation, holiday celebrations, seasonal weather, and challenging driving conditions all contribute to the season's crashes.

Between 2021 and 2024, CSP identified the following as the top underlying factors;



Speed (23%) Lane Violations (15.8%) Inattentive Driving (12.4%) Animal Caused (9.7%) Following too Close (9.2%)

“Seasonally, troopers see that distracted driving actually decreases during winter compared to other times of the year, signaling that people are more likely aware of weather impacts on the road. Now we need to convince more people that driving an appropriate speed for the weather conditions is in the best interest of everyone on the roads. Four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive aren’t a ‘magic’ pill to avoid a crash.” Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol

CSP says drivers should adjust their speed as temperatures drop after snow and ice have fallen, increase their following distance, and brake sooner.

If you need a refresher on driving in wintery conditions, News5's Liv Wood spoke to a local driving instructor on the best driving practices during this challenging season.

Speeding & Road Delays: Top Concerns Addressed Residents in District 6 got answers to their public safety and construction questions at a recent town hall. Speeding & Road Delays: Top Concerns Addressed

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.