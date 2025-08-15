Colorado State Patrol relaunches auto theft program that compensates victims

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado State Patrol has relaunched a program that supports victims of motor vehicle theft.

The Auto Theft Victim Assistance Program has been made possible again through a grant opportunity, in partnership with the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA).

CSP says that this is the third year in a row that their Patrol Victim's Services Unit has been given this funding, "a distinction no other state can claim."

Residents who are victims of auto theft could receive financial compensation to offset some of the costs that come with car theft.

They say that the program intends to help residents who are subjected to unexpected costs with car theft, typically relating to the car's recovery.

CSP says some expenses that victims may have reimbursed include;



Alternative transportation

Public transportation Ride-share services Rental vehicle services

Cleaning and sanitation fees

Towing and storage fees

Vehicle repair reimbursement

Steering wheel locks and theft prevention devices

State patrol says that the state's investment in technology has contributed to the high percentage of stolen cars being recovered. They say that over 80% of stolen cars are consistently recovered each year.

This means that if your car was stolen, there's a likely chance that it will be recovered, and CSP wants to help with any unexpected costs to help minimize the impact that car theft may have had on your life.

If you're a Colorado resident and your registered, insured car was stolen, you can visit CATPA's Victims Assistance website to view a list of resources and complete an application to determine assistance eligibility.

Federal investigations unfolded at two businesses in southeast Colorado Springs The DEA says it is a part of an investigation with Homeland Security. Federal investigations unfolded at two businesses in southeast Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.