Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two people on Thursday

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 10, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says an Audi Sedan was traveling south on McCulloch Boulevard, approaching Idaho Springs Drive in Pueblo West.

CSP says the car was traveling at high speeds and failed to travel along the slight left curve of the road, causing the car to travel off the right side of the road.

They say the driver attempted to brake and steer to the left, causing the car to spin counterclockwise. It hit an electrical box, a bench, and a trash can before it flipped.

CSP says that three of the four people in the car were ejected, including the driver.

The driver and one of the passengers died on the scene, and the other two passengers were transported to local hospitals for their injuries.

Their status is unknown at this time, and the names of the people who have died have not been released.

State Patrol believes that excessive speed and intoxication are possible contributing factors in the crash, and asks that anyone who has information contact CSP dispatch at (719)544-2424.

The CSP case number is VC250228.

New changes coming to parking in Downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City Colorado Springs is rolling out a new parking and curb management plan aimed at improving meter usage and resources for drivers in Downtown and Old Colorado City. New changes coming to parking in Downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.