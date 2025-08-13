Colorado State Patrol cracking down on impaired driving in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado State Patrol (CSP) DUI Task Force team will be increasing its patrols in El Paso County this upcoming weekend to crack down on impaired driving.

From Friday, August 15, through the early morning of Saturday, August 16, patrols will be focused on major traffic areas and feeder roads throughout the county.

They say that impaired driving will be the focus, but dangerous driving that's reported will also be addressed.

According to CSP, El Paso County was the top county for DUI arrests by Colorado State Troopers in 2024.

CSP is also asking community members to report suspected impaired drivers on the road. If you're driving and suspect someone is impaired, you should pull over and contact CSP at *277 or (970)249-4392.

They say to be prepared to give troopers the following information;



A vehicle description

License plate number

Location

Direction of travel

Driver description

Driving behavior

If it's an emergency, call 911.

