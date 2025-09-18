Colorado State increases security ahead of Charlie Kirk vigil at Canvas Stadium

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University is increasing security on campus in preparation for two events related to the death of Charlie Kirk.

The events are being organized by external groups and sponsored by student groups. CSU told Denver7 it is not affiliated with and does not endorse the events or their speakers.

“Student safety is our primary focus, as well as our faculty and staff and any community member that's coming to campus,” CSU Interim Police Chief Stacey Clement said. “We're working really diligently with our local law enforcement partners.”

Turning Point USA is hosting a vigil for Kirk from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Canvas Stadium. Meanwhile, National Ground Game and the Political Review CSU student organization are hosting an event from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the CSU Lory Student Center Ballroom, with the tagline “For free speech. Against political violence.”

Clement said that both events will operate under the university’s game-day security requirements. A clear-bag policy will be in effect, and magnetometers will be used for entry into facilities.

“You're going to see an increased law enforcement presence, for sure,” Clement said. "Don’t bring any weapons on campus.”

Clement said the student organizations will pay for pieces of the increased security, as well as the university.

Many question why these events are coming to CSU without its endorsement. On its website, CSU explains, “As a public institution, CSU is legally required to uphold and protect the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. This includes providing space for diverse viewpoints to be expressed, even when those viewpoints may be contentious or generate strong responses within the community. “

As of July 2024, Colorado law makes it illegal to carry a firearm, either open or concealed, on college campuses.