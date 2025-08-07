Colorado Springs Utilities Stands Ready as Heat Wave Pushes Power Demand

COLORADO SPRINGS — As triple-digit temperatures grip El Paso County, Colorado Springs Utilities says the city’s power grid is holding steady—even as demand soars.

With a heat advisory in effect and air conditioners running full blast, the utility provider is urging residents to be mindful of peak usage hours between 3 and 7 p.m.—typically the highest-demand window of the day.

Doug Bursnall with Colorado Springs Utilities says preparation is key.

"We've been a utility for 100 years," Bursnall said. "So we've been practiced at looking forward and forecasting when these heat waves happen and making sure that maintenance happens before those, so the equipment runs well and making sure that the equipment is there and everybody who needs to be available is available to provide that power."

Thanks to a diverse mix of energy sources—including local generation, solar, wind, and market purchases—officials say the city is not at risk of rolling blackouts or brownouts.

Colorado Springs is one of the few cities in the country that owns and operates its own utility service, which allows for fast, local decision-making.

In response to the extreme heat, extra crews are on standby and energy systems are being monitored 24/7.

To reduce strain on the grid—and keep energy bills manageable—officials recommend:



Closing blinds during the day

Opening windows at night and in the early morning

Setting your thermostat to a higher temperature when you’re not home

