Colorado Springs Utilities proposes bill rider utility charge for safety upgrades

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — At the Utilities Board Meeting on Wednesday afternoon, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) proposed a Natural Gas Integrity Federal Compliance bill rider.

The temporary fee would be used to fund safety upgrades to the natural gas system.

CSU says that in 2024, it received notice from federal regulators to accelerate the replacement of the bare steel gas lines. They reached an agreement to finish the 39 miles of lines in 10 years.

If approved, the bill rider charge would be in effect until 2029, in which CSU would then reevaluate whether or not the required program could be funded through natural gas base rates.

The increases would be as follows, according to the utility provider;



+$8.54 per month (a 17% increase) to the residential natural gas bill. This is a 2.9% increase in the total four‑service utility bill.

+$18.00 per month to the commercial and industrial gas bill.

The proposal will now undergo a Rate Hearing in front of the Colorado Springs City Council in April, followed by a decision later that month.

Rates would go into effect starting July 1, 2026.

Victims Identified in 30-Car Pileup Caused by a 'Brownout' The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the four people killed in yesterday's massive pileup on I-25. This report has the latest on the investigation, which points to high winds and a sudden "brownout" as the cause of the tragic chain-reaction crash. Victims Identified in 30-Car Pileup Caused by a 'Brownout'

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.