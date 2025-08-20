Colorado Springs Utilities proposes 2026 budget, sees a 23 percent increase compared to 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) will be presenting its 2026 budget to the Utilities Board on Wednesday for approval.

CSU says that the 2026 budget is an estimated $2.2 billion, that is a 23% increase from the 2025 budget. For context, the 2025 budget, which was estimated $1.8 billion, had already seen a 21% increase compared to the utility providers' 2024 budget of $1.5 billion.

The large increase, CSU attributes this to Capital Improvement Projects that will continue through 2030, with an expected 4 billion dollars in assets to be added by then.

Colorado Springs Utilities says this 2026 budget will not come with a rate increase recommendation. Viewers would remember that the Utilities Board or Colorado Springs City Council approved a 5-year rate increase plan in November of 2024.

The five-year rate increase was a 6.5% increase in total for all non-fuel utility bills to help accomplish the capital improvement projects. This amounts to an estimated $14.87 increase for the average residential customer bill in 2026.

Despite no base rate increase, CSU is proposing a 2026 rate case to the utility board. The next steps in the process will include the budget and rate case hearings scheduled with the City Council for October 14 and a final vote on October 28.

