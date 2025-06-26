Colorado Springs Utilities leaders focusing efforts on water and infrastructure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Leaders at Colorado Springs Utilities say they are focusing their efforts on water and infrastructure.

That was just one of the many topics covered in Wednesday's 'State of the Utilities' presentation. CSU's CEO says it's important for the community to be engaged with them so they know what their provider is doing for them and for the city.

"...We always want to be that forthcoming with information transparency, talking about large scale projects, what are we doing and the why behind what we're doing, you know, where is this money going and, you know, how come we're doing it and that's really what today is," said Travas Deal, CEO of CSU.

Deal says the top concern customers bring up is how much they pay for utilities. He also says CSU is always looking at the rates and trying to balance that with the cost of infrastructure needs.

