Colorado Springs Utilities and CPW discussing possible recreation expansion at Rosemont Reservoir

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are exploring an agreement to expand recreation options at Rosemont Reservoir.

The reservoir, which is located 12 miles southwest of Colorado Springs along Pikes Peak's south flank, is part of CSU's local water system. The area and the surrounding watershed are managed by CPW.

The area currently allows seasonal fishing, but the agreement could expand recreation to include camping, parking, non-motorized boating, and restroom facilities.

Any expanded recreation would remain aligned with watershed protection, land management, and reservoir operations, and public safety.

“This initiative supports the State of Colorado’s commitment to increasing recreational opportunities with increased public access. Progress reflects years of partner coordination, planning, and stewardship. Initial projects are not the totality of the vision for a Pikes Peak recreation area, but an important foundation.” Frank McGee, CPW Southeast Regional Manager

CSU presented the proposal to the Utilities Board on January 21, and a resolution to change the reservoir's recreational uses will go before City Council on February 10 for approval.

To learn more about the Rosemont Reservoir, click here.

