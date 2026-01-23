Colorado Springs unveils 2026 parks, trails, and open space priorities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs released its list of priority projects for the city's vast network of parks, open spaces, and trails.
All in line with the Park System Master Plan, the city expected that the long-range planning effort would align with community wants and needs over the next 10-15 years.
Open Spaces
The city plans to continue to improve multiple open spaces around the City of Colorado Springs. From finalizing master plans to completing long-term projects, people can expect work to happen across the various open spaces.
Some of the highlights are as follows:
Blodgett Open Space
- Completing 14 miles of trail implementation
- Finish the North trailhead project to install 90 new parking spaces
- Complete wildfire mitigation across the space
Austin Bluffs Open Space
- Complete the Spine Trail and Enlightenment Trail Implementation
- Finish the regional trail improvements near University Park
Fishers Canyon Open Space
- Work on rezoning the open space to park property
- Continue fire mitigation work
- Begin trail and trailhead design work
- Begin construction on the trailhead and trails in late 2026
Snyder Quarry (Black Canyon Open Space)
- Reclamation continues for the Snyder Quarry
- Drainage improvements and reseeding efforts
- Potential opportunity for community-based tree planting
Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) says work will continue to improve kiosks and trail maps across the area.
Urban Trails
Rock Island Trail: Sand Creek to Constitution Avenue
- Construction of over 2 miles of new urban trail
- Installation of a 210-foot pedestrian bridge over Sand Creek to connect the west to the east side of the Rock Island Trail
- A pedestrian-activated flashing crossing at Peterson Road
- Anticipated to last 12 months beginning in the spring of 2026.
Pikes Peak Greenway
- The city will be working to add nearly .5 mile of new concrete trail in the area of Corporate Drive and the Park and Ride Area.
Park Improvements
Stratton Park Master and Management Plan
- PRCS will continue to work with the community to develop a master plan for the Stratton Neighborhood Park
Infrastructure Improvements
Bridge Projects
- Greenways Park Bridge (connecting Greenways on the west side of Sand Creek to park property on the East side of Sand Creek)
- Blodgett Open Space Bridge
- Rock Island Trail Bridge over Sand Creek
- Work on bridge replacements in open spaces that are needed
Starsmore Visitor Center (North Cheyenne Cañon)
- Improve accessibility and facility improvements at the visitor center
- Expand programming opportunities
- Renovate restrooms to meet ADA standards
- Restoring the visitor center garden with native plants and interpretive signage
For more information about all of these projects, you can visit the City of Colorado Springs site here.
