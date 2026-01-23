Colorado Springs unveils 2026 parks, trails, and open space priorities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs released its list of priority projects for the city's vast network of parks, open spaces, and trails.

All in line with the Park System Master Plan, the city expected that the long-range planning effort would align with community wants and needs over the next 10-15 years.

Open Spaces

The city plans to continue to improve multiple open spaces around the City of Colorado Springs. From finalizing master plans to completing long-term projects, people can expect work to happen across the various open spaces.

Some of the highlights are as follows:

Blodgett Open Space



Completing 14 miles of trail implementation

Finish the North trailhead project to install 90 new parking spaces

Complete wildfire mitigation across the space



Austin Bluffs Open Space



Complete the Spine Trail and Enlightenment Trail Implementation

Finish the regional trail improvements near University Park

Fishers Canyon Open Space



Work on rezoning the open space to park property

Continue fire mitigation work

Begin trail and trailhead design work

Begin construction on the trailhead and trails in late 2026



Snyder Quarry (Black Canyon Open Space)



Reclamation continues for the Snyder Quarry

Drainage improvements and reseeding efforts

Potential opportunity for community-based tree planting

Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) says work will continue to improve kiosks and trail maps across the area.

Urban Trails

Rock Island Trail: Sand Creek to Constitution Avenue



Construction of over 2 miles of new urban trail

Installation of a 210-foot pedestrian bridge over Sand Creek to connect the west to the east side of the Rock Island Trail

A pedestrian-activated flashing crossing at Peterson Road

Anticipated to last 12 months beginning in the spring of 2026.

Pikes Peak Greenway



The city will be working to add nearly .5 mile of new concrete trail in the area of Corporate Drive and the Park and Ride Area.

Park Improvements

Stratton Park Master and Management Plan



PRCS will continue to work with the community to develop a master plan for the Stratton Neighborhood Park

Infrastructure Improvements

Bridge Projects



Greenways Park Bridge (connecting Greenways on the west side of Sand Creek to park property on the East side of Sand Creek)

Blodgett Open Space Bridge

Rock Island Trail Bridge over Sand Creek

Work on bridge replacements in open spaces that are needed

Starsmore Visitor Center (North Cheyenne Cañon)



Improve accessibility and facility improvements at the visitor center

Expand programming opportunities

Renovate restrooms to meet ADA standards

Restoring the visitor center garden with native plants and interpretive signage

For more information about all of these projects, you can visit the City of Colorado Springs site here.

