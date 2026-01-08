Colorado Springs teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Thursday morning, a Harrison School District 2 teacher from Mountain Vista Community School received a very special surprise; she became the newest Milked Educator Award recipient.

Sixth-grade math teacher Shana Engel was presented the award by Colorado Commissioner of Education Dr. Susana Córdova and Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley at an all-school assembly.

She received the award and an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize.

“Shana Engel is paving the way for future mathematicians,” said Dr. Jane Foley, who is a 1994 Indiana Milken Educator herself. “By emphasizing the importance of math to students’ lives, she is building a community of learners who will enter their next academic chapter with confidence and enthusiasm. Thank you, Shana, for the important work you do. Welcome to the Milken Educator family of excellence.”

Engel is Colorado's 96th recipient since the state joined the program in 1989, and she joins a national network of over 3,000 educators.

The award has no formal application or nomination process; the educators are sought out in their early to mid-career for what they've achieved and what they will accomplish.

To learn more about Shana Engel and how she inspires her students, visit the Milken Educator Awards website.

