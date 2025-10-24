Colorado Springs Ski Swap Returns With Thousands of Deals on Winter Gear

COLORADO SPRINGS — The annual COS Ski Fest is happening at Rocky Mountain Ski and Sport on Academy Boulevard, just south of Palmer Park Boulevard. The free event runs this weekend and again next weekend, with doors opening at 10 a.m. each day.

More than 5,000 pieces of equipment — including skis, snowboards, boots, helmets, goggles, snowshoes, clothing, and accessories — will be available for sale. Shoppers can also bring in their own used gear to sell on consignment, as long as it’s 10 years old or newer.

Used gear can offer big savings compared with buying new. A quick price check shows used skis typically cost between $100 and $400, while new models start around $600 and can climb above $2,500. A full new setup — skis, boots, poles, and bindings — generally starts near $600 for entry-level equipment.

Some shoppers may worry about the safety of used gear, but staff at Rocky Mountain Ski and Sport say they take precautions to ensure quality.

“We have an ASTM machine that tests the bindings for safety,” said Angel Mejia, with Rocky Mountain Ski and Sport. “And we don’t take any gear older than ten years.” Experts also suggest several other ways to save on ski and snowboard gear:



Skip the newest models. Last year’s or gently used versions can cost 30 to 50 percent less.

Rent before you buy. For those who ski only a few days each season, renting at about $50 a day may be cheaper — especially for kids who quickly outgrow equipment.

Shop swaps and end-of-season sales. Many stores mark down used gear 10 to 30 percent off retail.

Many local outdoor retailers also offer trade-in programs, giving shoppers credit toward new purchases when they turn in old gear.

Organizers recommend shopping early for the best selection, as prices tend to rise during peak ski season.

