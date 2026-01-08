Colorado Springs road crews preparing for incoming snow Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The upcoming storm means Colorado Springs road crews are prepping on Wednesday to keep the roadways clear on Thursday.

They expect to be fully staffed and clearing roads Thursday into Friday.

The city says their prep for this storm will be a little different because they plan to pretreat the roads with deicer ahead of the storm. Usually, they work with 5,000 gallons of pretreatment, but they've added 24,000-gallon tanks at their north barn.

They are also expecting high winds with this storm that can freeze roadways.

"With the weather that we've had recently, we expect there to be quite a bit of melt initially," said Corey Farkas, Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division Manager. "As temperatures drop, we're going to start to see freezing, which... is going to make the roadways... slick and dangerous out there. So again, that's... something for folks to remember."

The city wants to remind people that plow crews focus on primary roadways first. They also say to slow down and give crews room to work.

