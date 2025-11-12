Colorado Springs Police respond to a barricaded suspect near the Vanguard School on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department are working to deal with a barricaded suspect near a Colorado Springs school.

The department said that a person had barricaded themselves in a building along South Corona Avenue in the Stratton Meadows area. The suspect is just down the road from the Vanguard School, according to the department.

The school is running on normal operations according to the department who says they are in contact with school staff. Drop-off is running as normal, and parents should plan to drop their students off in the Hunter Avenue parking lot.

According to our crew at the scene, Colorado Springs Police say they responded to the area after a domestic disturbance call and are currently trying to talk to a man who has barricaded himself inside a building. No shelter-in-place orders have been issued at this time.

