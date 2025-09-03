Colorado Springs Police Department provides community notice of Sexually Violent Predator

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has provided community notice of a sexually violent predator moving into the Colorado Springs area.

CSPD says that Larry Kaualeni Abenes, 61, will be living at 3960 North Nevada Avenue at the Community Correction Facility "Embrave".

Abenes is on supervised release and parole according to the department. His past charges were as follows:

El Paso County, Colorado



Convicted in 2006 of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust- Victim Under 15

Aggravated Incest

Kohala County, Hawaii



Convicted in 1985 of Second-Degree Sodomy (2 counts)

Second-Degree Sexual Abuse

